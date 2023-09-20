Clean Corporate Reveal - Vertical

Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean, minimal 3D logo animation. This elegant logo reveal draws outlines into a refined, glossy mark, then settles with a centered composition and a type-on tagline. Ideal for corporate intros and outros, it keeps focus on your identity while providing tasteful motion and depth. Customize logo, colors, fonts, and background to match your brand. The smooth pacing and neutral mood make it versatile for any soundtrack or platform. A simple, modern way to elevate your brand presence in seconds.