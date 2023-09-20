Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Stomp - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Clean Stomp - Vertical

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Logo animation
Minimal
Title sequence
2.4Kexports
rating
Launch your message with a fast, minimal stomp opener. This template blends kinetic typography, bold titles, and quick media hits, finishing with a crisp logo and tagline. Clean layouts, duotone color styling, and rhythmic transitions make it ideal for promos, product teasers, and event intros. Customize text, colors, media, and branding in minutes to create a punchy opener that works across platforms. If you need a sharp, modern intro that makes an impact, this stomp design delivers clarity, momentum, and a memorable brand finish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us