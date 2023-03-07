Commercial Reveal - Vertical

Give your brand a sharp, modern entrance with a vertical logo reveal built from sleek geometric lines and dynamic slice wipes. This minimalist, dark-styled animation quickly assembles into a bold, centered logo with an optional tagline—ideal for intros, outros, and social stories. Customize colors, upload your mark, and let the energetic motion do the talking. Clean, elegant, and attention-grabbing, it’s a versatile logo animation that fits any brand identity and platform.