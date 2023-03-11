Fast Glitch Logo - Vertical

Bring instant impact to your brand with a fast, energetic glitch logo animation. Digital distortion, sliced panel reveals and bold motion converge to spotlight your mark and a short tagline on a clean end-card. Perfect as an intro or outro, this design pairs neon accents with high-contrast graphics for a crisp, modern look. Easily customize colors, fonts and your logo to match any brand identity and use it across videos, streams and social posts. Create a professional logo reveal in seconds and keep viewers hooked from the very first frame.