Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Art Logo - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Glitch Art Logo - Vertical

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Glitch artifacts
2.7Kexports
rating
Make your brand pop with a bold glitch logo animation. This digital, abstract ident uses energetic glitch effects, scanlines and RGB split to build your mark in the center of the frame, then cleanly resolves with a tagline. Ideal for intros or outros, it’s fully customizable—swap in your logo, adjust colors, choose fonts, and fine-tune the look to match your identity. Works across multiple aspect ratios so you can publish everywhere. Deliver a crisp, modern ident that grabs attention and feels right at home in tech-forward content.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us