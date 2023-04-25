Glowing Slice Reveal - Vertical

Make a refined first impression with a sleek glowing slice logo reveal. This minimal, elegant logo animation builds your mark through crisp sliced outlines, fills it with soft radiant glow, and finishes with a clean tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, presentations, and social videos, it features smooth, glossy motion and a premium glassy look. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand and render in multiple aspect ratios for any platform.