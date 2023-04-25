Glowing Slice Reveal - Vertical
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
21.2Kexports
Make a refined first impression with a sleek glowing slice logo reveal. This minimal, elegant logo animation builds your mark through crisp sliced outlines, fills it with soft radiant glow, and finishes with a clean tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, presentations, and social videos, it features smooth, glossy motion and a premium glassy look. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand and render in multiple aspect ratios for any platform.
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