Hi Tech Gaming Logo - Vertical

Bring your brand into a sleek neon HUD tunnel with this energetic logo animation. A 3D hexagon frame, circuit traces, and glowing accents create a futuristic tech vibe perfect for gaming, esports, and streaming. The scene builds toward a bold centered logo with an optional tagline, enhanced by subtle particles and glitch moments. Colors are fully adjustable, so you can match your brand and keep the look consistent across intros and outros. Designed for impact in both horizontal and vertical formats, this template delivers a powerful, modern identity hit in seconds.