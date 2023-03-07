Rubiks Cube - Vertical

Build instant brand recognition with a playful 3D puzzle‑cube logo reveal. This minimalist, geometric logo animation assembles colorful tiles into a rotating cube before resolving to a clean, centered logo and tagline. Designed for intros and outros, it blends smooth, fluid motion with energetic pacing for maximum impact. Easily customize your logo, tagline, background, and cube colors to match your identity. Optimized across multiple aspect ratios, it’s a versatile choice for YouTube, social, and presentations. Add polish to your content with a crisp, modern reveal that puts your brand front and center.