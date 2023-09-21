Scatter Paint Reveal - Post
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
43exports
Create a memorable brand moment with a clean, painterly logo animation. This template uses dynamic paint splashes to reveal your mark and a tagline with smooth, fluid motion. Its minimal, elegant design works for intros and outros across platforms. Easily customize colors, fonts, and background to match your branding, then export in your preferred format. Ideal for channels, products, agencies, and creators who want a refined yet energetic reveal without complexity.
Available formats: