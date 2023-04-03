Youtube intro for cooking channel
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YouTube Minimal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

YouTube Minimal - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Subscribe animation
YouTube
Minimal
Intro
337exports
rating
Make your YouTube branding punchy and clear. This minimal, flat-design template delivers bold circular CTAs—Like, Share, Subscribe, and Bell—followed by a crisp logo reveal and tagline. Geometric motion, energetic pacing, and clean typography focus attention on your channel identity and calls-to-action. Use it as an intro, outro, or a quick channel promo to drive views, watch time, and subscriptions in seconds. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your brand and publish in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us