YouTube Minimal - Vertical
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
337exports
Make your YouTube branding punchy and clear. This minimal, flat-design template delivers bold circular CTAs—Like, Share, Subscribe, and Bell—followed by a crisp logo reveal and tagline. Geometric motion, energetic pacing, and clean typography focus attention on your channel identity and calls-to-action. Use it as an intro, outro, or a quick channel promo to drive views, watch time, and subscriptions in seconds. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your brand and publish in minutes.
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