Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Cartoon Hand-Made Presentation
Created by Danimotions
9exports
38 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
2images
9texts
3fonts
1audio
Bring your brand's message to life with our whimsical Cartoon Hand-Made Presentation template. Watch as an animated hand crafts your narrative, with zany cartoon faces and a burst of colors adding flair. This template lets you insert logo, text, and choose fonts and colors that resonate with your brand. Turn information delivery into an engaging visual journey, complete with cheerful tunes and playful antics for your viewers.
Similar templates
Best of Danimotions
By playfx
53s
21
23
23
Modern Corporate Presentation is a clean and dynamic template. It's stylishly designed and elegantly animated with simple text animations and smooth transitioning effects. A neat intro to your slideshows, presentations, boardroom meetings, company broadcasts, conferences and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this clean and creatively animated template. Available in 2K.
By Harchenko
45s
27
20
14
Soft Corporate - Clean Presentation is a professionally designed and smoothly animated corporate video template. A classic intro or opener to your business presentations, corporate slideshows, promotions, upcoming events, company broadcasts, boardroom meetings, and digital marketing videos. Make it on-brand with control over every color, special effects, 3 fonts and a logo or text outro.
By Harchenko
45s
29
20
17
You must have seen stunning video ads like this for the car industry or big corporations - clean, elegant, and minimalist. The news around the corner is that now you can have it in a few clicks without hiring a professional team. Move - Corporate Presentation is a professionally designed and dynamically animated video template with trendy transitioning effects. A neat intro or opener to your corporate slideshows, business presentations, company broadcasts, boardroom and shareholders meetings, promotions, and upcoming event videos. Make it on-brand with control over every color, several special effects, and a logo or text outro.
By Balalaika
49s
21
95
22
Event Business Conference Promo is a new modern and dynamic template. Use it for your dynamic event videos or to create an amazing Business Conference Promo. This template contains 41 placeholders, 50 editable text layers, and 3 logo placeholders. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for unique conference videos, summits, event promos, workshop promos, short intros, showreels, demo reels, event openers, youtube channels, and social media promotion.
By Harchenko
35s
25
34
24
Modern Corporate - Clean Promo is a smoothly animated template. It features a nicely balanced clean design with simple text animations and dynamic transitioning effects.
By Harchenko
30s
5
14
24
Colorful Job Offer 2k is a minimalist slideshow featuring large typography over abstract, colorful backgrounds. Customizable with over a dozen colors and a choice between a logo or text outro, it's perfect for making HR and hiring announcements with on-brand video. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Harchenko
55s
25
32
15
Slideshow – Elegant Slice is a spectacular template with a breathtaking design, clean text animations and dynamic transitioning effects.
By Harchenko
40s
25
29
16
Every piece of content your business creates should be professional and branded. Create enthralling videos that share company values, expound business and non-business goals, showcase yearly reports and mark other significant milestones your company has passed. Make it on-brand with control over every color, social media icons, 3 fonts and a logo or text outro.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help