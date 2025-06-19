Menu
Templates
Solutions
Times Square Street Displays
Created by Danimotions
8exports
19 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
20videos
3images
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Immerse your viewers in the heart of Times Square Street Displays themed slideshow. As the camera weaves between glowing billboards and buildings, your customized text and visuals come alive amidst the urban splendor. Conclude the visual journey with a powerful logo reveal to seal your brand's presence in their minds. This is storytelling on a grand scale.
Similar templates
Best of Danimotions
By motionsparrow
15s
25
17
7
Present your compelling stories with elegance and modernity. Our Broadcast News Program template, crafted for newscasts and broadcast projects, merges stylish design with multimedia integrations for a high-impact presentation. Customize with logos, videos, and images to suit your brand. Each frame promises to make an impression. Ready to broadcast excellence? This template guides you there.
By TippyTop
16s
22
14
33
Invoke nostalgia with a high-tech twist in TV Reveal. This template transforms the iconic TV glitch into the grand stage for your brand's reveal. Customize with your assets to turn heads and make a sophisticated statement on platforms like YouTube and Vimeo. Show off your brand in full widescreen glory with this horizontal, ready-to-publish video.
By Danimotions
20s
28
8
13
Step into the heart of the city with our dynamic Urban Billboard Mockup template. Immerse yourself in an urban environment as your video plays on a massive LED screen, surrounded by the hustle of skyscrapers. With the ability to insert your image, video, and logo, this template lets you tell a compelling story with the city as your backdrop. Set to dynamic beats, your brand will dominate the urban landscape in full-screen glory.
By igorilla
28s
21
39
32
Transform your snapshots and clips into a visual extravaganza with our dynamic Street Vibes Showcase template. Featuring snappy 3D renders and funky CRT effects, every slide will burst with your unique essence. Customize fonts, colors, and text to tell your story, whether it's for an intro, a promo, or just for fun. Perfect for lifestyle, fashion, and music themes, your video will be a ready-to-publish masterpiece.
By motionsparrow
17s
21
12
7
Energize your audience with a powerful story told through the Glass Breaker Opener slideshow template. Designed to captivate, it features shattering glass effects and bold, sporty typography for events that pack a punch. Customize with your videos, images, and brand colors to create an unstoppable, ready-to-publish video.
By MotionPro
20s
25
20
11
Showcase your app or product in the high-definition elegance of an art gallery with our Tablet Gallery Promo. Customizable tablet mockups glide through a spacious interior, while your logo and tagline are tastefully displayed. This template is a canvas for your creativity, with slots for your images, video, and tailored text. Create a promotional masterpiece, fully ready for full-screen viewing on any platform.
By tinomotion
25s
4
3
4
Introducing our Urban Female T-Shirt Mockup template, a versatile and captivating video that showcases your product in style. Watch as a shirt floats in a dark room, illuminated by subtle lights, creating an air of mystery and intrigue. Capture your audience's attention and highlight the features and benefits of your product. With the ability to easily customize the logo, add images and choose colors, this multipurpose video template allows you to create a visual masterpiece that reflects your brand's identity. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression and drives sales.
By tinomotion
25s
4
3
4
Introduce your product to the world with our Urban Male T-Shirt Mockup template. Watch as a shirt floats through a dark room, illuminated by subtle lights, capturing the essence of your brand. This multipurpose video is perfect for showcasing a wide range of products, from clothing to accessories. With easy customization options for images, logos, and colors, you can create a captivating promo that highlights the unique features of your product. Get ready to publish a video that engages your audience and boosts sales.
Menu
Templates
Solutions