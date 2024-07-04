en
Urban Billboard Mockup
Step into the heart of the city with our dynamic Urban Billboard Mockup template. Immerse yourself in an urban environment as your video plays on a massive LED screen, surrounded by the hustle of skyscrapers. With the ability to insert your image, video, and logo, this template lets you tell a compelling story with the city as your backdrop. Set to dynamic beats, your brand will dominate the urban landscape in full-screen glory.
Best of Danimotions
By Balalaika
23s
25
36
6
Showcase the vibrant spectrum of your vision with our Multiframe Upbeat Opener Slideshow. Whether for lively lifestyle clips or sleek fashion promos, this versatile template stitches together your media in a narrative that pops. Tailor the scene with custom fonts, colors, and your logo to launch a high-definition journey that speaks volumes on any platform. Perfect for any event, promotion, or YouTube channel!
By Balalaika
29s
24
31
15
Captivate your audience with the Vogue Storyteller template, a dynamic and fashionable template perfect for showcasing your latest collection. Whether you're presenting a portfolio, highlighting sports triumphs, promoting events, or creating an unforgettable intro, this slideshow video engages with its trendy vibe. Customize it fully from logo to colors and watch your content shine in widescreen glory.
By Balalaika
22s
25
34
6
Craft an elegant journey of visuals and words with our Upbeat Opener Slideshow template. Dig into our customizable tools to tweak text, fonts, images, and videos, and make it your own. Perfect for stories, presentations, or campaigns, this lush template delivers your content with grace and flair, showcasing your media seamlessly against a tasteful animated backdrop.
By Balalaika
18s
25
36
18
Stylish Dynamic Media Slideshow is an energetic and trendy template perfect for creating bouncy ads and promos. With 17 video placeholders to populate, you can tell your story while showing the vibe and atmosphere of your business. From high fashion to extreme workouts this video will be right at home both online and on TV screens.
By Balalaika
22s
24
50
15
Urban Media Opener Dynamic Slideshow this is a modern and trendy template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing fashion dynamic opener. This template contains 16 placeholders, 32 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short fashion videos, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion.
By Balalaika
22s
25
55
18
Trendy Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow this is urban energy and a modern template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 20 placeholders, 33 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short urban intros, dynamic openers, urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution.
By Moysher
15s
26
19
7
A dynamic project that uses a cool combination of text animation and transition effects to reveal and enhance your products, images, or videos. Impress your audience with this fast and creatively animated 4k video, perfect for showcasing new collections, but also available in 17 different, industry inspired, use-case media combinations.
By TippyTop
9s
9
5
12
Elevate your brand message with the Modern Billboards template. This dynamic design with 4 sleek billboards artfully set against a contemporary background and clean lines lets you showcase your company in style. Insert your logo, tagline, or images to create an impactful presentation that will linger in the memory of the audience. A premium choice for communicators who seek to make a sophisticated and stylish brand statement.
