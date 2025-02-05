en
Virtual Corporate Multi-Screen

Templates
/
Video Ads
30-60s
Landscape
Engineering
Screen
Pixels
Dark
Flare
Glitch
Particles
Digital
More details
Virtual Corporate Multi-Screen - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:43
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Danimotions profile image
Created by Danimotions
36exports
44 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
40videos
1image
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the future of brand presentation with our Virtual Corporate Multi-Screen template, where elegance meets innovation. A businessman in a suit masterfully conjures a virtual interface of floating screens that dynamically showcase your media. Customize images, videos, and corporate texts around a virtual Earth to captivate your audience and make an indelible impact. End with your floating logo for that final high-tech touch.
Edit
Examples (7)
Similar templates
Best of Danimotions
Education
Education
Edit
Real Estate
Real Estate
Edit
Architecture & Construction
Architecture & Construction
Edit
HR Services
HR Services
Edit
Technology
Technology
Edit
Tourism & Travel
Tourism & Travel
Edit
Financial Services
Financial Services
Edit
