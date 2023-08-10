Grunge Stinger Transition - Vertical

Make scene changes unforgettable with a gritty, high-energy stinger transition. This transparent overlay blends torn paper, brush strokes, and hand‑drawn scribbles into a bold, grunge aesthetic that frames a clean logo reveal at center. It starts and ends fully transparent for seamless use over any footage. Easily adjust brand colors and logo treatment to match your identity, and export in multiple aspect ratios for social, streaming, and long‑form edits. Ideal for creators who want a fast, stylish bridge between segments without heavy setup or footage.