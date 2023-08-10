Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Grunge Stinger Transition - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Grunge Stinger Transition - Vertical

00:04 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Grunge
Torn paper
Papercraft
868exports
rating
Make scene changes unforgettable with a gritty, high-energy stinger transition. This transparent overlay blends torn paper, brush strokes, and hand‑drawn scribbles into a bold, grunge aesthetic that frames a clean logo reveal at center. It starts and ends fully transparent for seamless use over any footage. Easily adjust brand colors and logo treatment to match your identity, and export in multiple aspect ratios for social, streaming, and long‑form edits. Ideal for creators who want a fast, stylish bridge between segments without heavy setup or footage.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Logo Animation
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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About Us
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