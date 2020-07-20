Youtube intro for cooking channel
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MoGraph Lines Logo - Original - Poster image

MoGraph Lines Logo

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Geometric
Outro
Concentric rings
615exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a precise, modern logo animation. Geometric lines, concentric rings and smooth, minimal motion create a refined digital aesthetic that suits corporate identities and tech-forward brands alike. Use it as an intro or outro, add a tagline, and quickly customize colors and fonts to match your style. A centered layout, circular pattern and energetic yet elegant pacing keep attention on your logo. Perfect when you need a clean, professional ident that feels contemporary and reliable.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us