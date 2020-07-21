Youtube intro for cooking channel
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MoGraph Shapes Logo - Original - Poster image

MoGraph Shapes Logo

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Flat design
Outro
2Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a dynamic logo animation driven by bold geometric shapes. Smooth rotating rings and sweeping rounded bars build toward a crisp, centered reveal, ideal for intros or outros. The minimalist flat-design look keeps things modern and versatile across industries. Easily tailor the palette with global hue controls, adjust line colors, choose your font, and add an optional tagline for a polished finish. Whether your brand is corporate or playful, this energetic, clean animation provides a professional identity stamp in seconds.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us