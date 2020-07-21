MoGraph Shapes Logo

Bring your brand to life with a dynamic logo animation driven by bold geometric shapes. Smooth rotating rings and sweeping rounded bars build toward a crisp, centered reveal, ideal for intros or outros. The minimalist flat-design look keeps things modern and versatile across industries. Easily tailor the palette with global hue controls, adjust line colors, choose your font, and add an optional tagline for a polished finish. Whether your brand is corporate or playful, this energetic, clean animation provides a professional identity stamp in seconds.