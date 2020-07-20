Tech Glitch Logo

Showcase your brand with a crisp, tech-forward logo reveal. This energetic intro/outro blends glitch transitions, scanning bars, and a sleek plexus network over a dotted grid. The clean, centered layout keeps your mark in focus while the futuristic digital style adds innovation and polish. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your identity. Perfect for technology companies, startups, software products, and digital creators seeking a modern, high-impact logo animation.