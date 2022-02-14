Youtube intro for cooking channel
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American Football Logo - Original - Poster image

American Football Logo

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Sports & Fitness
3.6Kexports
rating
Kick off your videos with an energetic American football logo reveal. This polished 3D scene features a spinning ball, helmets, stadium‑style atmosphere and a bold, metallic logo hold. Perfect for team branding, broadcasts, highlight reels, and game day promos. Easily drop in your logo, edit the tagline, tailor colors and type, and sync your own soundtrack. The cinematic look, crisp depth of field and subtle particles deliver a professional sports opener or outro in seconds.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us