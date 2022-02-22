Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Chalk Outline Logo - Original - Poster image

Chalk Outline Logo

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Hand-drawn
Outro
Write-on animation
1.1Kexports
rating
Give your brand a handcrafted touch with a chalk-on-blackboard logo reveal. This minimal, hand-drawn animation elegantly traces your mark with lively scribbles, then adds your tagline for a polished finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it blends a cozy classroom vibe with modern, clean branding. Customize colors to match your identity and let the write-on motion highlight your logo with personality. Perfect for YouTube, social media, and presentations wherever a tasteful logo animation makes an impact.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us