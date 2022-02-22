Chalk Outline Logo

Give your brand a handcrafted touch with a chalk-on-blackboard logo reveal. This minimal, hand-drawn animation elegantly traces your mark with lively scribbles, then adds your tagline for a polished finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it blends a cozy classroom vibe with modern, clean branding. Customize colors to match your identity and let the write-on motion highlight your logo with personality. Perfect for YouTube, social media, and presentations wherever a tasteful logo animation makes an impact.