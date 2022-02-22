Clean Logo

Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean 3D logo reveal. A soft, rotating disk unveils your mark while a subtle tagline panel settles below. The minimalist, elegant design focuses attention squarely on your identity. Customize your logo, tagline, font, background color, and shadow intensity to match your brand. Ideal for intros and outros across corporate content, promos, and YouTube videos. Enjoy smooth motion, refined lighting, and a timeless, professional aesthetic that pairs well with any soundtrack.