Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Flame of Fire Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Flame of Fire Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Fire
Music
Glow
Audio reactive
6.5Kexports
rating
Set your track ablaze with a high‑energy, audio‑reactive visualizer. A fiery waveform dances across a dark stage while a central circular frame showcases your artwork or logo and artist info. Fine‑tune flame colors, spectrum thickness and band density, dial in frequency ranges, and add beat‑reactive exposure and scale for maximum impact. Perfect for music videos, DJ sets, premieres, teasers, livestreams and channel uploads. Optimized for clean branding with bold, glowing visuals that sync to your sound—no footage required. Customize in seconds and let your music command the screen.
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Oblivious End
by FireStrings7
great template but
why can't i get rid of the girl? super annoying.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us