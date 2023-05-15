Flame of Fire Visualizer
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
6.5Kexports
Set your track ablaze with a high‑energy, audio‑reactive visualizer. A fiery waveform dances across a dark stage while a central circular frame showcases your artwork or logo and artist info. Fine‑tune flame colors, spectrum thickness and band density, dial in frequency ranges, and add beat‑reactive exposure and scale for maximum impact. Perfect for music videos, DJ sets, premieres, teasers, livestreams and channel uploads. Optimized for clean branding with bold, glowing visuals that sync to your sound—no footage required. Customize in seconds and let your music command the screen.
Reviews (1)
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Best of EnjoystX
by FireStrings7
great template but
why can't i get rid of the girl? super annoying.