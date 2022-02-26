Grunge Music Visualizer

Give your music a raw, edgy presence with this grunge-themed audio visualizer. A reactive spectrum flanks your cover art while artist and track info stay front and center. A clean timer and progress bar complete the player-style layout. The textured, scratched background and brush-stroke framing add character without distracting from the music. Tailor colors, spectrum behavior and info fields to fit any genre, from indie to hip hop. Perfect for YouTube uploads, teasers and artist branding—just drop in your audio and export.