Grunge Music Visualizer
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
18.7Kexports
Give your music a raw, edgy presence with this grunge-themed audio visualizer. A reactive spectrum flanks your cover art while artist and track info stay front and center. A clean timer and progress bar complete the player-style layout. The textured, scratched background and brush-stroke framing add character without distracting from the music. Tailor colors, spectrum behavior and info fields to fit any genre, from indie to hip hop. Perfect for YouTube uploads, teasers and artist branding—just drop in your audio and export.
Reviews (4)
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Best of EnjoystX
by happytek01
awesome!
thanks a lot for this great work. exactly what i was looking for :)
by bhardwajmohit738
suicide (mohit bhardwaj)
love it
by mailamitkadel
add more lyrics templates
you have shortage of lyric templates, coudn't find much so i have to use this one.
by k-t
beautiful
beautiful visualiser, but i would like to be able to remove the arrows