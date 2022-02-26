Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Music Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Grunge Music Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Grunge
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
18.7Kexports
rating
Give your music a raw, edgy presence with this grunge-themed audio visualizer. A reactive spectrum flanks your cover art while artist and track info stay front and center. A clean timer and progress bar complete the player-style layout. The textured, scratched background and brush-stroke framing add character without distracting from the music. Tailor colors, spectrum behavior and info fields to fit any genre, from indie to hip hop. Perfect for YouTube uploads, teasers and artist branding—just drop in your audio and export.
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EnjoystX
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Reviews (4)
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Best of EnjoystX
Copy of Electro Swing
by happytek01
awesome!
thanks a lot for this great work. exactly what i was looking for :)
sucide 6
by bhardwajmohit738
suicide (mohit bhardwaj)
love it
Untitled Project
by mailamitkadel
add more lyrics templates
you have shortage of lyric templates, coudn't find much so i have to use this one.
Танцуйте, это моя грусть COVER
by k-t
beautiful
beautiful visualiser, but i would like to be able to remove the arrows
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us