Kiss Lips Music Visualizer - Square

Turn your track into a playful, love‑tinged music visual with a bold lips centerpiece, a clean line waveform, and familiar media controls. This audio‑reactive template highlights your artist and track info while pulsing tastefully to the beat. Customize colors, fonts, and spectrum behavior to match your brand or mood. Works beautifully across horizontal, square, and vertical formats for social posts, teasers, and full releases. Ideal for pop, indie, lo‑fi, or any feel‑good genre looking for a flirty, cartoon aesthetic.