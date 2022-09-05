Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Kiss Lips Music Visualizer - Square - Original - Poster image

Kiss Lips Music Visualizer - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Cartoon
Music
Audio reactive
Lips
129exports
rating
Turn your track into a playful, love‑tinged music visual with a bold lips centerpiece, a clean line waveform, and familiar media controls. This audio‑reactive template highlights your artist and track info while pulsing tastefully to the beat. Customize colors, fonts, and spectrum behavior to match your brand or mood. Works beautifully across horizontal, square, and vertical formats for social posts, teasers, and full releases. Ideal for pop, indie, lo‑fi, or any feel‑good genre looking for a flirty, cartoon aesthetic.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us