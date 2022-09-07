LoFi Chill Out Music Vis - Square

Showcase your music with a dreamy lo‑fi space visualizer. A reactive waveform dances to your track amid pastel gradients, planets, and a calm starfield. Add your audio, artist name and logo, then customize colors, spectrum style and sensitivity. Smooth, floating motion keeps the focus on the vibe, perfect for chillhop, ambient and study beats. Works across popular aspect ratios for social posts, streams and uploads. Create a consistent, branded look for your releases in minutes.