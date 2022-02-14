Old Computer Logo

Bring your brand to life with a retro CRT logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template features a vintage computer booting into a terminal interface where your logo and tagline take center stage. Ideal for technology content, intros and outros, it blends analog charm with digital glitch accents and typewriter text. Customize your logo, tagline and colors to match your brand. The clean, centered layout keeps focus where it matters while the nostalgic aesthetic adds personality to your channel or product launch.