RGB Skull Music Vis - Square

Turn your music into a striking visual experience. This audio‑reactive visualizer centers a bold skull with RGB split effects, glitchy accents, and a pulsing linear spectrum. Add your logo and artist info, fine‑tune spectrum behavior, and switch colors to match your sound. Designed for dark, high‑impact aesthetics, it suits heavy, alternative, and experimental genres. Works across horizontal, vertical, and square formats for social posts, streams, and full releases. Bring your track to life with a clean, captivating centerpiece that moves to every beat.