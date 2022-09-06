Youtube intro for cooking channel
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RGB Skull Music Vis - Vertical - Original - Poster image

RGB Skull Music Vis - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Horror
Skull
Audio reactive
469exports
rating
Turn your music into a striking visual experience. This audio‑reactive visualizer centers a bold skull with RGB split effects, glitchy accents, and a pulsing linear spectrum. Add your logo and artist info, fine‑tune spectrum behavior, and switch colors to match your sound. Designed for dark, high‑impact aesthetics, it suits heavy, alternative, and experimental genres. Works across horizontal, vertical, and square formats for social posts, streams, and full releases. Bring your track to life with a clean, captivating centerpiece that moves to every beat.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us