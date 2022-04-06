Simple Elegant Music Visualizer

Impress your audience with a clean, elegant music visualizer built for artists and labels. A circular spectrum frames your cover art while left/right linear spectrums pulse to the beat. A sleek progress bar and timer add a familiar player feel. Tweak colors, spectrum density and thickness to match your brand. Swap in your logo, artwork and track, then export a polished visual ready for uploads, premieres and teasers. Designed to keep the focus on your music with tasteful motion and ambient light accents.