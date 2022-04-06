Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simple Elegant Music Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Simple Elegant Music Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Elegant
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
60.4Kexports
rating
Impress your audience with a clean, elegant music visualizer built for artists and labels. A circular spectrum frames your cover art while left/right linear spectrums pulse to the beat. A sleek progress bar and timer add a familiar player feel. Tweak colors, spectrum density and thickness to match your brand. Swap in your logo, artwork and track, then export a polished visual ready for uploads, premieres and teasers. Designed to keep the focus on your music with tasteful motion and ambient light accents.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us