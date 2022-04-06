Simple Elegant Music Visualizer
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 2 fonts
60.4Kexports
Impress your audience with a clean, elegant music visualizer built for artists and labels. A circular spectrum frames your cover art while left/right linear spectrums pulse to the beat. A sleek progress bar and timer add a familiar player feel. Tweak colors, spectrum density and thickness to match your brand. Swap in your logo, artwork and track, then export a polished visual ready for uploads, premieres and teasers. Designed to keep the focus on your music with tasteful motion and ambient light accents.
Reviews (2)
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by Robbi808lol
nice!
very b nice
by gijsnew2
beans on toast
beans were mid imo. toast made up for it