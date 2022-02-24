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Turntable Music Visualize - Original - Poster image

Turntable Music Visualize

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
5.6Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a polished 3D turntable visualizer. A circular, audio‑reactive spectrum pulses on a spinning vinyl while a clean timer, artist and track info frame your brand. Customize colors, band density and frequency range for any genre, from chill to high‑energy. Add your logo, tweak neon accents, and choose timer modes to match your release. The dark, cinematic look with glowing streaks keeps the focus on your sound, delivering a professional music visualization ready for platforms, premieres, and promotional posts.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us