Turntable Music Visualize

Bring your music to life with a polished 3D turntable visualizer. A circular, audio‑reactive spectrum pulses on a spinning vinyl while a clean timer, artist and track info frame your brand. Customize colors, band density and frequency range for any genre, from chill to high‑energy. Add your logo, tweak neon accents, and choose timer modes to match your release. The dark, cinematic look with glowing streaks keeps the focus on your sound, delivering a professional music visualization ready for platforms, premieres, and promotional posts.