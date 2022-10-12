Zombie Hand Cartoon

Give your brand a spooky entrance with a Halloween logo animation set in a moonlit graveyard. A zombie hand rises from the earth holding a wooden sign for your logo, while bats and spiders haunt the scene. The camera drifts to the sky where a hand-drawn headline appears, with space for a URL or tagline. Ideal as an intro, outro, or seasonal greeting, this cartoon horror design is easy to customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors.