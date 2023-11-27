Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Rotate Your Phone - Phone 1 - Poster image

Rotate Your Phone

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Minimal
Flat design
Smartphone
Rotation
625exports
rating
Guide your audience with a clear, minimalist rotate-device prompt. This flat-design call-out overlay features a central smartphone icon and directional arrows to indicate orientation change. It’s fast, clear, and distraction-free. Adjust background opacity to use it as a transparent overlay or against a solid color for extra contrast. Multiple animation and device style variations provide flexibility across platforms and content types. Perfect for creators who need a crisp, universal message that looks great on any video.
ePatmos profile image
ePatmos
Edit
Themes (13)
Similar templates
Best of ePatmos
Phone 1
Edit
Phone 1
Animation 1 Phone 1
Edit
Phone 2
Animation 2 Phone 1
Edit
Animation 2 Phone 1
Animation 3 Phone 1
Edit
Animation 3 Phone 1
Animation 4 Phone 1
Edit
Animation 4 Phone 1
Animation 5 Phone 1
Edit
Animation 5 Phone 1
Animation 7 Phone 1
Edit
Animation 7 Phone 1
Animation 1 Phone 2
Edit
Animation 1 Phone 2
Animation 1 Phone 3
Edit
Animation 1 Phone 3
Animation 1 Phone 4
Edit
Animation 1 Phone 4
Animation 1 Phone 5
Edit
Animation 1 Phone 5
Animation 1 Phone 6
Edit
Animation 1 Phone 6
Animation 1 Phone 7
Edit
Animation 1 Phone 7
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us