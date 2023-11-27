Rotate Your Phone

Guide your audience with a clear, minimalist rotate-device prompt. This flat-design call-out overlay features a central smartphone icon and directional arrows to indicate orientation change. It’s fast, clear, and distraction-free. Adjust background opacity to use it as a transparent overlay or against a solid color for extra contrast. Multiple animation and device style variations provide flexibility across platforms and content types. Perfect for creators who need a crisp, universal message that looks great on any video.