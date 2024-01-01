en
By Ezome
9s
1
3
4
Add a touch of elegance to your videos with our Minimal Lower Third template. This clean and professional design is perfect for displaying titles, names, or locations. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your branding and create a cohesive look. Whether you're a content creator, influencer, or business, these sleek lower thirds will enhance your video's professionalism and credibility. Stand out from the crowd and elevate your content effortlessly with our multipurpose motion graphics template.
Elevate your digital footprint with this Social Story template, perfect for showcasing your personal blog, spirited podcast, or chic online store. Its dynamic design is tailored to keep your audience hooked. Customize it with your logo, images, videos, text, and colors to create content that stands out in the ever-scrolling world of feeds.
By Ezome
15s
1
11
12
By Ezome
15s
1
11
12
By Ezome
8s
1
2
5
Make a statement with our Doodle Magic template. Designed with creativity and quality in mind, this title template will help your videos shine on social media platforms. Capture attention and stand out from the crowd with unique doodles and shapes that complement your text. Customize the elements to match your brand and create a cohesive look across all your content. Perfect for a variety of use cases, this template is a must-have for any video marketer.
By Ezome
8s
1
2
7
By Ezome
10s
1
3
6
By Ezome
8s
1
2
4
By Ezome
9s
1
3
5
By Ezome
5s
1
2
6
By Ezome
6s
1
2
5
By Ezome
15s
23
9
5
Modern Instagram Stories is a creative template that you can use to create cool looking stories for your Instagram account. They're so easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. A great way to display your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, event. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and animated template.
By Ezome
15s
22
8
5
Make a statement with our Map Pin Title template. This multipurpose motion graphics video provides a clean and minimal design that captures your audience's attention. Whether you're creating content for advertising, presentations, or educational purposes, this template is perfect for introducing your video with style. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand and create a lasting impact. Elevate your videos to the next level with this professionally designed template.
By Ezome
7s
1
3
6
By Ezome
7s
1
3
6
By Ezome
8s
1
3
6
By Ezome
8s
1
3
6
By Ezome
7s
1
2
4
By Ezome
7s
1
5
9
Make a bold statement with our Modern Title template. This multipurpose motion graphics video is designed to enhance your content with a modern and minimalistic title. Whether you're creating videos for marketing, education, or entertainment, this template allows you to captivate your audience from the get-go. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand identity, making your videos stand out effortlessly. Leave a quick and lasting impact with this sleek and visually appealing template.
By Ezome
9s
1
5
10
By Ezome
9s
1
4
8
By Ezome
8s
1
5
8
By Ezome
9s
1
5
9
By Ezome
8s
1
5
9
By Ezome
8s
1
6
9
By Ezome
8s
1
6
9
By Ezome
9s
1
5
9
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
