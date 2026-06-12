Arcade Vortex

Launch your brand with a high‑energy gaming logo intro. This 3D motion graphics template swirls game controllers and icons into a bold circular stage before revealing your logo inside a striking hexagon badge. Enjoy vibrant gradients, RGB split styling, and a clean type‑on tagline for a polished finish. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your channel or team identity. Perfect for stream intros, esports stingers, YouTube openers, and more—quick to edit, impossible to ignore.