Arcade Vortex - Square

Launch your brand with an energetic gaming logo reveal designed for square formats. This template combines fast motion, glitch aesthetics, geometric rings and a vibrant checkerboard backdrop to spotlight your logo and tagline. Perfect for gaming channels, esports intros and outros, it features bold icons, RGB split effects and a clean, flat-design look. Customize colors, upload your logo, and edit the tagline to match your style. Ideal for YouTube, Twitch and social posts when you need instant impact and professional polish.