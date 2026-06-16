Slideshow for my birthday party
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More details
Brush of Fatherhood - Original - Poster image

Brush of Fatherhood

00:22 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Heart shape
Family
Brush strokes
Painterly
7exports
rating
Create a warm Father’s Day greeting that feels personal and memorable. This painterly video card showcases your favorite moments inside a heart-shaped brush frame, set against a serene sky with a father-and-child silhouette and a glowing moon. Customize text, fonts, colors, and media to match your brand or family style, then finish with a clean logo end card. Perfect for heartfelt messages, social posts, and family tributes, this design blends gentle motion, gradient accents, and cozy vibes to honor the dads who guide, teach, and inspire us every day.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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Contact Us