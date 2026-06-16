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Dad's Day - Post - Original - Poster image

Brush of Fatherhood - Post

00:22 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Family
Flat design
Silhouette
Heart shape
7exports
rating
Create a heartwarming Father’s Day greeting that shines on social feeds. This painterly motion title features a heart‑shaped brush frame for your photos, a bold gradient headline, and touching silhouettes that capture a special bond. Easily customize text, swap fonts, fine‑tune colors for the moon, background and silhouettes, and add your logo for a polished sign‑off. Designed in a portrait‑friendly format, it’s perfect for posts and promos. Deliver a cozy, vibrant message that feels handcrafted and memorable—personalize it in minutes and share your appreciation in style.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us