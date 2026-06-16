Brush of Fatherhood - Square

Create a warm Father’s Day message with this square photo slideshow. A heart‑shaped brush frame spotlights your favorite moments, while bold gradient titles and father‑child silhouettes set a loving tone. Easily personalize with your photos or videos, a main headline, subheading, message, and your logo. The vibrant palette and painterly transitions keep everything cheerful and family‑friendly. Perfect for social posts, in‑feed greetings, and brand tributes that feel personal and polished.