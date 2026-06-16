Brush of Fatherhood - Vertical

Celebrate Father’s Day with a warm vertical slideshow card. This template blends flat silhouettes, a glowing moon backdrop, and a brush‑stroke heart frame to showcase your favorite photos. Elegant gradient text guides the message while a customizable logo outro wraps it up for a polished finish. Tailor colors, fonts, and media in seconds to craft a touching tribute for social stories, reels, or messages. Perfect for families who want a stylish, vibrant and easy-to-edit greeting that highlights precious memories and heartfelt appreciation.