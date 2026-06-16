Brush of Fatherhood - Vertical
00:22 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Celebrate Father’s Day with a warm vertical slideshow card. This template blends flat silhouettes, a glowing moon backdrop, and a brush‑stroke heart frame to showcase your favorite photos. Elegant gradient text guides the message while a customizable logo outro wraps it up for a polished finish. Tailor colors, fonts, and media in seconds to craft a touching tribute for social stories, reels, or messages. Perfect for families who want a stylish, vibrant and easy-to-edit greeting that highlights precious memories and heartfelt appreciation.
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