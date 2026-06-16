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Brush of Fatherhood - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Brush of Fatherhood - Vertical

00:22 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Family
Heart shape
Flat design
Brush strokes
7exports
rating
Celebrate Father’s Day with a warm vertical slideshow card. This template blends flat silhouettes, a glowing moon backdrop, and a brush‑stroke heart frame to showcase your favorite photos. Elegant gradient text guides the message while a customizable logo outro wraps it up for a polished finish. Tailor colors, fonts, and media in seconds to craft a touching tribute for social stories, reels, or messages. Perfect for families who want a stylish, vibrant and easy-to-edit greeting that highlights precious memories and heartfelt appreciation.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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FMedia
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us