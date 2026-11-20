Hearthlight Wishes
00:21 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
9exports
Share warm seasonal wishes with an elegant, glow‑driven Christmas and New Year greeting. Golden particles, glitter, bokeh and drifting snowflakes frame your messages across multiple scenes, ending with a polished logo moment. Customize headlines, supporting lines, fonts, colors and soundtrack to match your brand or personal style. Festive icons like bells, wreaths, ornaments, stars, a tree, candy cane, gift and Santa add charm without stealing focus. Ideal for social posts, email greetings, in‑store screens or video intros, this cozy holiday card makes professional, heartfelt messages effortless.
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