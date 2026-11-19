Hearthlight Wishes - Square
00:21 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
8exports
Send heartfelt seasonal wishes with a warm, golden glow. This square holiday greeting card features elegant typography, sparkling particles and festive icons, culminating in a polished logo sign‑off. Customize multiple message slides, swap fonts, fine‑tune background and particle colors, and add your brand logo and slogan. Smooth, cozy motion and a premium gold palette make it ideal for Christmas and New Year posts, client appreciation notes, and social media greetings. Effortless to personalize and stunning to share.
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