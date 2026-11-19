Send a polished, vertical Christmas greeting with golden glow, glittering particles and classic holiday icons. This elegant template showcases multiple festive headline slides that conclude with your branding, blending cozy atmosphere with a premium look. Smooth, floating motion and snowflake accents keep messages clear and warm. Ideal for seasonal well‑wishes, brand announcements and holiday intros across social platforms. Customize text, colors, fonts and logo to match your identity and share a memorable Christmas message with style.