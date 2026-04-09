HoloCircuit

Create a high-impact technology intro with futuristic HUD visuals, circuit board graphics, and holographic media frames. This energetic promo features slice and glitch transitions, a centered layout, and a bold closing logo scene with editable end titles. Perfect for tech brands, product launches, innovation events, and digital content. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, media, and logo to match your identity. Deliver a modern, neon-lit opener that grabs attention and sets a premium tone for your video.