HoloCircuit - Square

Bring your tech story to life with a futuristic HUD promo. This square slideshow showcases multiple clips inside glowing holographic frames, with circuit boards, grid lines, scanning bars and reflective floors adding depth. Fast slice reveals, parallax motion and a bold flash lead into a clean brand title and logo finish. Easily replace media, edit titles, switch colors and fonts, and drop in your soundtrack. Perfect for technology brands, startups, SaaS, innovation reels or event teasers looking for a high‑energy, modern look.