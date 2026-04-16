HoloCircuit - Vertical

Bring your tech brand to life with a futuristic vertical promo powered by holographic HUD visuals and dynamic glitch transitions. This template cycles through multiple media frames, then lands on a powerful logo reveal—ideal for technology, cybersecurity, and startup teasers. Clean, geometric grids and concentric rings create depth, while scanlines and neon accents add impact. Easily swap media, edit titles, adjust colors and themes to match your identity. Perfect for stories, reels, and vertical ads when you need a high-energy, professional look that feels advanced and on-brand.