Petals for Mom - Post

Create a heartfelt Mother’s Day greeting in minutes. This elegant pastel template features a floral crown, glowing heart particles, and a centered photo frame that transitions through your favorite moments. Personalize multiple text fields, update fonts and colors, and end with your brand logo for a polished finish. Perfect for social posts, messages to family, or light promos, the smooth, romantic motion and springtime aesthetic make your tribute feel warm and memorable. Simply drop in your photos and make Mom’s day unforgettable.