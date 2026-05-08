Petals for Mom - Square

Create a heartfelt Mother’s Day greeting in minutes. This pastel, floral template features a large heart-shaped photo frame, a circular title badge, and sparkling particles for a tender touch. Add your photos or short clips, personalize the headline and message, and end with your logo for polished branding. The centered layout and smooth transitions make it perfect for social media posts, ads, or family tributes. Fully customizable fonts and colors help match any brand or mood. Share warm wishes and cherished memories with an elegant, love-filled design that moms will adore.