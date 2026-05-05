Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Petals for Mom - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Petals for Mom - Vertical

00:24 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Floral
Sparkles
Slideshow
Elegant
8exports
rating
Create a heartfelt Mother’s Day video with this elegant vertical slideshow. A central heart frame showcases your photos and clips while a floral title badge and sparkling particles add charm. Smooth fades, pastel gradients, and gradient headlines keep everything warm and polished. Personalize multiple media slots and editable titles, then finish with your logo for a branded touch. Perfect for greetings, social posts, or family tributes, this template blends floral design with gentle motion for an affectionate, memorable message.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us