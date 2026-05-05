Petals for Mom - Vertical

Create a heartfelt Mother’s Day video with this elegant vertical slideshow. A central heart frame showcases your photos and clips while a floral title badge and sparkling particles add charm. Smooth fades, pastel gradients, and gradient headlines keep everything warm and polished. Personalize multiple media slots and editable titles, then finish with your logo for a branded touch. Perfect for greetings, social posts, or family tributes, this template blends floral design with gentle motion for an affectionate, memorable message.