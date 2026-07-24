Time Scribe - Vertical
00:55 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Build a compelling vertical history timeline with cinematic polish. This modular slideshow pairs bold year titles with a clean text panel and smooth camera drift, wrapped in a vintage film look with light leaks, grain, scratches and subtle dust. Tile-based transitions keep momentum while preserving a reflective, documentary tone. Ideal for historical overviews, museum exhibits, biographies, and educational reels. Easily swap media, adjust colors, and refine overlays to match your brand. Deliver a cohesive, mobile‑ready narrative that feels authentic and professional without heavy setup.
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