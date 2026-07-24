Time Scribe - Vertical

Build a compelling vertical history timeline with cinematic polish. This modular slideshow pairs bold year titles with a clean text panel and smooth camera drift, wrapped in a vintage film look with light leaks, grain, scratches and subtle dust. Tile-based transitions keep momentum while preserving a reflective, documentary tone. Ideal for historical overviews, museum exhibits, biographies, and educational reels. Easily swap media, adjust colors, and refine overlays to match your brand. Deliver a cohesive, mobile‑ready narrative that feels authentic and professional without heavy setup.