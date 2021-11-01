Business Presentation
00:39 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 16 texts · 6 fonts · 1 audio
3.8Kexports
Build a polished corporate presentation in minutes. This clean slideshow pairs geometric, diagonal panels with smooth transitions and a cohesive duotone palette. Structured two-column slides showcase bold headlines, supporting copy and your media, all wrapped in a professional, minimal aesthetic. The layout is versatile for company overviews, product highlights, reports or marketing promos. Easily customize colors, text, media and logo to match your brand and deliver a clear, modern message with confidence.